Is Europe still a man's world?

Several EU countries mark 100 years in 2019 since women were allowed to vote (Luxembourg and the Netherlands), since the first women were elected as MPs (Luxembourg and Austria), or held a ministerial position (Ireland).

Women are still under-represented in European, national, and local politics

But the number of them in decision-making posts has been growing over the past five years, thanks, in part, to EU-level measures on gender balance.

There is no parliament in the EU ...