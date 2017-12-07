Political deal done on EU oversight of car emissions

The European Commission gained the right to check cars for emissions cheating on Thursday (7 December), more than two years after the beginning of the 'Dieselgate' scandal.

Just after noon on Thursday, the EU executive reached a deal on a reform of the EU's car type approval system with the European Parliament and the Council of the EU – representing national governments.

"We know that some car manufacturers were cheating and many others were exploiting loopholes," EU commissioner...