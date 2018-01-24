Catalonia shows that 'Europe of Regions' is dead

If there was any agreement among the debates on Catalan independence in Copenhagen this week, it was that the nation state is currently the most stable form of government in Europe.

Fears of Balkanisation and more Brexits have killed off an earlier ideal of a "Europe of the regions".

"I think, it is a failure," Carles Puigdemont, the Catalan separatist leader, told EUobserver in an interview at the Danish event.

"A Europe of regions created by the state is like electrical ...