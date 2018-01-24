Ad
euobserver
"We want to be a nation inside Europe with the tools of a nation," Puigdemont said in Copenhagen (Photo: EUobserver)

Feature

Catalonia shows that 'Europe of Regions' is dead

Nordics
EU Political
Regions & Cities
by Lisbeth Kirk, Copenhagen,
"We want to be a nation inside Europe with the tools of a nation," Puigdemont said in Copenhagen (Photo: EUobserver)

If there was any agreement among the debates on Catalan independence in Copenhagen this week, it was that the nation state is currently the most stable form of government in Europe.

Fears of Balkanisation and more Brexits have killed off an earlier ideal of a "Europe of the regions".

"I think, it is a failure," Carles Puigdemont, the Catalan separatist leader, told EUobserver in an interview at the Danish event.

"A Europe of regions created by the state is like electrical ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
NordicsEU PoliticalRegions & CitiesFeature

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

Catalonia prepares for rule by Skype
Let Puigdemont fight elections, Nobel winner says
Puigdemont stays free, Belgium at centre stage of Catalan crisis
Italian regions demand autonomy from Rome
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections