German CO2 emissions up despite 'energy transition'

Germany emitted more greenhouse gasses in 2016 than in the previous year, but is still seen as a positive model for the rest of the world.

The EU's largest member state emitted the equivalent of 906 million tonnes of CO2 last year, compared to 902 million in 2015, the German Environment Agency reported on Monday (20 March).

The agency said the trend was due to the transport sector, in particular an increase in usage of cars.

The figures stood in contrast with Germany's imag...