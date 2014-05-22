EU court ruling to boost holiday pay for workers on commission

Thousands of workers across the EU are set to see a boost to their holiday pay as a result of a ruling by the EU's top court.

On Thursday (22 May), the European Court of Justice found that salespeople whose pay is based on commission as well as a basic salary, must have the commission that they would normally have earned factored into their pay while on leave.

Under the bloc's fifteen-year-old working time directive, all EU workers are entitled to at least four weeks of paid leave...