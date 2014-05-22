EU court ruling to boost holiday pay for workers on commission

Thousands of workers across the EU are set to see a boost to their holiday pay as a result of a ruling by the EU's top court.
On Thursday (22 May), the European Court of Justice found that salespeople whose pay is based on commission as well as a basic salary, must have the commission that they would normally have earned factored into their pay while on leave.
Under the bloc's fifteen-year-old working time directive, all EU workers are entitled to at least four weeks of paid leave...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
