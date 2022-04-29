Far-right loners pose ever-bigger EU terror threat

Far-right extremists — often loners inspired by online content — are becoming an ever-bigger terrorist threat in Europe, according to EU intelligence and police services.
"Several European countries face a growing threat from violent right-wing extremists," the French EU presidency said in a recent internal memo to member states, seen by EUobserver.
"The VRWE [violent right-wing extremist] scene in Europe is not uniform in its appearance or form. It is fragmented and leaderless...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.