People spent more than time than ever alone with their computers during the pandemic, the French EU memo noted (Photo: Santiago Zavala)

Far-right loners pose ever-bigger EU terror threat

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Far-right extremists — often loners inspired by online content — are becoming an ever-bigger terrorist threat in Europe, according to EU intelligence and police services.

"Several European countries face a growing threat from violent right-wing extremists," the French EU presidency said in a recent internal memo to member states, seen by EUobserver.

"The VRWE [violent right-wing extremist] scene in Europe is not uniform in its appearance or form. It is fragmented and leaderless...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

