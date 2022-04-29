Far-right loners pose ever-bigger EU terror threat

Far-right extremists — often loners inspired by online content — are becoming an ever-bigger terrorist threat in Europe, according to EU intelligence and police services.

"Several European countries face a growing threat from violent right-wing extremists," the French EU presidency said in a recent internal memo to member states, seen by EUobserver.

"The VRWE [violent right-wing extremist] scene in Europe is not uniform in its appearance or form. It is fragmented and leaderless...