Danish far-right MEP ordered to return €400,000

Danish nationalist MEP Morten Messerschmidt has been ordered to repay over €400,000 to the European Parliament.
The move follows a unanimous decision on Monday (9 May) by the parliament's bureau, a body that oversees the assembly’s work.
A 13-page internal report, seen by this website, accuses Messerschmidt's anti-immigrant and eurosceptic Danish Peoples Party of mismanaging parliament grants.
But Messerschmidt, who is the party’s outspoken leader, has denied any wrongdoing ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
