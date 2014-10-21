Ad
euobserver
Barroso (l) takes his leave: 'Auf wiedersehen, goodbye, au revoir, adieu' (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Barroso bows out before MEPs

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Jose Manuel Barroso made his valedictory speech in the European Parliament on Tuesday (21 October) following 10 years in office, but few MEPs turned up to listen and those who did gave him a mixed review.

Opting for a more off-the-cuff recap of his time as European Commission president rather than a formal speech, Barroso spoke for over half an hour listing what he considered his commission's greatest achievements.

He said his most "emotional" moment was collecting the EU's Nobel ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Barroso defends his EU legacy, criticises 'anti-foreigner' eurosceptics
Barroso (l) takes his leave: 'Auf wiedersehen, goodbye, au revoir, adieu' (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections