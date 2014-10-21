Barroso bows out before MEPs

Jose Manuel Barroso made his valedictory speech in the European Parliament on Tuesday (21 October) following 10 years in office, but few MEPs turned up to listen and those who did gave him a mixed review.

Opting for a more off-the-cuff recap of his time as European Commission president rather than a formal speech, Barroso spoke for over half an hour listing what he considered his commission's greatest achievements.

He said his most "emotional" moment was collecting the EU's Nobel ...