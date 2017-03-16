Ad
euobserver
The Netherlands said "stop" against "the wrong type of populism", Rutte said. (Photo: Reuters)

PM Rutte wins Dutch election, Wilders contained

EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Amsterdam,

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte's centre-right Liberal party remains the largest political party in the Netherlands, after lower house elections on Wednesday (15 March).

The Party for Freedom (PVV) of anti-EU MP Geert Wilders gained five seats, as of Thursday morning with 95 percent of the votes counted.

Wilders ended up in second place with 20 seats out of 150, a less triumphant victory than in the 2010 elections, when his party won 24 seats.

Rutte said following the UK's d...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Rutte and Wilders clash on EU ahead of Dutch vote
100 metres above Amsterdam, voters add to higher turnout
Dutch anti-Trump protesters turn on Wilders
Dutch group combats Wilders' rhetoric online
The Netherlands said "stop" against "the wrong type of populism", Rutte said. (Photo: Reuters)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections