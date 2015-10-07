Ad
euobserver
"If we don't bear in mind our identity and our values, we will loose them and then we would betray ourselves," Merkel said. (Photo: European Parliament)

Merkel and Hollande short of ideas on refugee crisis

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Angela Merkel and Francois Hollande have called on the European Union to show unity and respect the values on which it was built, but stopped short of ideas on how to tackle Europe's problems.

The common address by the German chancellor and the French president to the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday (7 October) was dominated by the refugee crisis.

They stressed the importance for Europe to help and welcome the people fleeing wars in the Middle East or Africa and th...

