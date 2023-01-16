MEP pension fund invested in oil giants behind eco-disasters

An MEP voluntary pension fund that will likely require a massive taxpayer bailout invested in petrol corporations behind major environmental disasters.
This includes the 2008 Bodo pipeline oil spill in Nigeria by Royal Dutch Shell, which destroyed some 1,000 hectares of mangroves and marine life.
Less than a year later, the MEP pension fund purchased over £2.5m worth of shares of Royal Dutch Shell. Shell had also been accus...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.