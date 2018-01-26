What to expect from Bulgaria's EU presidency?

Jean-Claude Juncker and Donald Tusk competed with one another in Sofia last week to heap the most praise on Bulgaria, which assumed the presidency of the Council of the European Union for the first time on January 1.
Juncker joked of once holding the fate of Bulgaria's EU ascension in his hands, but promised Sofia would find its place in the Eurozone and the Schengen border-free travel zone.\n \nFor all their confidence, howev...
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.
