What to expect from Bulgaria's EU presidency?

Jean-Claude Juncker and Donald Tusk competed with one another in Sofia last week to heap the most praise on Bulgaria, which assumed the presidency of the Council of the European Union for the first time on January 1.

Juncker joked of once holding the fate of Bulgaria's EU ascension in his hands, but promised Sofia would find its place in the Eurozone and the Schengen border-free travel zone.



For all their confidence, howev...