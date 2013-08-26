Ad
Steinbrueck. According to Der Spiegel, the US is also spying on UN offices (Photo: SPD Pankow)

Merkel rival demands halt of EU-US talks

by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

Peer Steinbrueck, a candidate to be Germany's next Chancellor, has demanded to halt EU-US trade negotiations amid revelations that Washington is spying on its European allies.

"I would interrupt the negotiations until the Americans say if German government offices and European institutions are bugged or wiretapped," Steinbrueck said on Sunday (24 August) in an interview with public broadcaster ARD.

He noted that the current government, run by Angela Merkel, is trying to cover up ...

