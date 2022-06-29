Green crime-fighting boss urgently required, key MEP says

With increased cases of wildlife trafficking, waste dumping, and illegal logging being recorded across EU countries, calls for tougher action against environmental criminal networks are on the rise.
The European Parliament approved last week a non-binding resolution on illegal logging, calling to extend the EU public prosecutor's mandate to also cover environmental crime.
The idea of an "EU green prosecutor" was for the first t...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
