euobserver
The Rome declaration in 2017 aimed to reinforce EU unity - but failed to usher in meaningful post-Brexit reforms (Photo: Consilium)

Parliament calls for citizens' 'agoras' to shape future EU

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The European Parliament in a resolution to be adopted on Wednesday (15 January) has called for the discussion on the future of the EU - aimed at reconnecting to citizens - to kick off on 9 May, which is Europe Day.

The Conference on the Future of Europe, a planned two-year soul-searching exercise by the EU after Brexit, will also be discussed by MEPs on Wednesday.

But before the proposed conference ...

