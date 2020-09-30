Ad
Hungary's Viktor Orban, attending a rule of law debate at the European Parliament in 2018 (Photo: European Parliament)

The EU's new rule of law report - pushing at an open door?

EU Political
Opinion
by Natacha Kazatchkine and Carl Dolan, Brussels,

For years, the message from the European Commission to human rights defenders concerned about the systematic dismantling of the rule of law and democracy in their country was literally "don't knock on the wrong door."

Well-intentioned official guidance reinforced a discouraging view that the powers of the EU were limited and constrained in the face of determined efforts by governments to hobble a free press, rig the judiciary and sil...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Natacha Kazatchkine is head of internal EU policy for the Open Society European Policy Institute, where Carl Dolan is deputy director.

