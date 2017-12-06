Ad
The Lisbon Treaty, which made a distinction between a delegated and an implementing act, but without clearly defining the criteria (Photo: European Commission)

EU states ready for tussle with MEPs on lawmaking

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

EU ambassadors in Brussels adopted a position on Wednesday (6 December) to start talks with the European Parliament that may help reduce the number of future deadlocks in legislative files.

In EU jargon, the negotiations will be about setting up 'delineation criteria' to determine when a follow-up bill should be a delegated act or an implementing act.

The confidential text, seen by this website, indicated that it may not be easy to come to an agreement.

Although determining ...

