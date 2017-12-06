EU states ready for tussle with MEPs on lawmaking

EU ambassadors in Brussels adopted a position on Wednesday (6 December) to start talks with the European Parliament that may help reduce the number of future deadlocks in legislative files.

In EU jargon, the negotiations will be about setting up 'delineation criteria' to determine when a follow-up bill should be a delegated act or an implementing act.

The confidential text, seen by this website, indicated that it may not be easy to come to an agreement.

Although determining ...