Is Orban exploring the possibility to return to the European People's Party (EPP), the centre-right block in the European Parliament, which Fidesz left in March 2021 (Photo: R-ed.hu)

Is Orban holding out an olive branch to EPP?

by Dariusz Kalan, Budapest,

More than three months after his landslide election parliamentary victory, Viktor Orban and his nationalistic Fidesz party are isolated in Europe like never before.

Talks permeate Budapest that in order to break this insulation Orban explores the possibility to return to the European People's Party (EPP), the centre-right block in the European Parliament, which Fidesz left in Ma...

Dariusz Kalan a Warsaw-based journalist covering central Europe and with bylines in The Washington Post, The Times, BIRN Reporting Democracy, Foreign Policy, among other outlets.

