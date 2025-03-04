EU states to back fundamental rights funding

Member states are set to endorse EU funding plans for fundamental rights — amid separate Hungarian and Bulgarian statements on civil society transparency and gender.
"We're very happy to have a consensus in the council," an EU diplomat told reporters in Brussels on Tuesday (4 March).
He ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.