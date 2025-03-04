Ad
euobserver
Bulgaria raised issues over gender, while Hungary pressed on transparency financing for civil society (Photo: Unsplash)

EU states to back fundamental rights funding

EU Political
Health & Society
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Member states are set to endorse EU funding plans for fundamental rights — amid separate Hungarian and Bulgarian statements on civil society transparency and gender.

"We're very happy to have a consensus in the council," an EU diplomat told reporters in Brussels on Tuesday (4 March).

He ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

NGOs decry 'chilling effect' of Hungarian sovereignty watchdog
Withdrawing equality directive is disgrace for Europe and capitulation to populism
Environmental NGOs fire back at ‘slanderous’ attack by EPP on funding
EU says it will defend rights after Bulgaria adopts anti-LGBTIQ law
Bulgaria raised issues over gender, while Hungary pressed on transparency financing for civil society (Photo: Unsplash)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections