Ad
euobserver
Even more symbolic was the European Parliament's move on 28 April to oblige all its MEPs and staff to wear face masks on all sites of the European institution (Photo: European Parliament)

Feature

How West learnt from East to wear face masks

EU Political
Health & Society
by Jeremy Van der Haegen, Brussels,
Even more symbolic was the European Parliament's move on 28 April to oblige all its MEPs and staff to wear face masks on all sites of the European institution (Photo: European Parliament)

European countries have been turning towards the use of face masks in their coronavirus exit strategies since the end of April.

Asian Europeans were the earliest adopters of masks when the virus first started making waves in the West.

While they are dealing with public discrimination over their ethnicity and masks, Europe is now scrambling to make masks available for everyone and in same cases even mandatory.

The global outbreak of the novel coronavirus has seen stores wo...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyFeature

Author Bio

Jeremy Van der Haegen is a Belgium-based journalist writing on Asian politics and culture.

Related articles

EU to unveil summer holiday plans amid Schengen fears
Will coronavirus change EU's pharma supply chain?
The Dutch tracing app 'soap opera' - lessons for Europe
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections