euobserver
Hungary has 21 seats in the European Parliament, 13 of which belong to the coalition of Fidesz and its junior coalition partner, the Christian Democrats (KDNP) (Photo: European Parliament)

'Nightmare' 2024 sees Orbán struggle ahead of EU elections

by Viktória Serdült, Budapest,

With less than four months to go before the European Parliament elections, Hungary's ruling Fidesz party has lost two of its most important European figures — but the country's fragmented opposition might struggle to capitalise on these losses.

Hungarian president Katalin Novák, who often led diplomatic negotiations with other conservative European parties, resigned amid public outrage that she had wrongly pardoned the accomplice...

Author Bio

Viktória Serdült is a Budapest-based journalist for hvg.hu, covering EU affairs and domestic politics

