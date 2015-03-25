National plans on roaming are 'a joke', EU says

The EU’s digital economy chief has branded government proposals on mobile roaming charges “a joke”, accusing them of watering down EU plans to scrap roaming charges and improve regulation of the Internet.

Andrus Ansip, digital single market commissioner, accused governments of “a lack of ambition” in their approach to the revision of the EU’s telecoms legislation.

The so-called telecoms package, put forward by the previous commission, promised to end roaming surcharges when call...