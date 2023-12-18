Repairing the arts in Poland after eight years of PiS

With Donald Tusk as Poland's new prime minister, there is considerable hope in Europe that the centrist leader will reorient the government towards respecting democratic values and fundamental human rights. This optimism is particularly high in Poland's arts and cultural community, which has been undermined by the far-right Law and Justice Party's (PiS) eight-year campaign to control the types of art that can be displayed in museums, broadcast on the airwaves, or staged in the theatre.

