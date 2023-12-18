Ad
euobserver
The Law & Justice party's cultural policies were a broader campaign to advance a nationalist, Catholic discourse, centred on traditional gender roles, patriarchal family values, and the glorification of the Polish state (Photo: Marta Frej)

Repairing the arts in Poland after eight years of PiS

EU Political
Health & Society
Opinion
by Sanjay Sethi and Johanna Bankston, Geneva/New York,

With Donald Tusk as Poland's new prime minister, there is considerable hope in Europe that the centrist leader will reorient the government towards respecting democratic values and fundamental human rights. This optimism is particularly high in Poland's arts and cultural community, which has been undermined by the far-right Law and Justice Party's (PiS) eight-year campaign to control the types of art that can be displayed in museums, broadcast on the airwaves, or staged in the theatre.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Sanjay Sethi is the co-executive director and co-founder of Artistic Freedom Initiative (AFI), overseeing coordination of its advocacy programs and legal services in Europe and the United States. Johanna Bankston is the AFI’s senior officer, human rights research and policy, specialising in global issues on freedom of artistic expression and cultural rights.

Related articles

Tusk's difficult in-tray on Poland's judicial independence
Poland's Tusk now faces greatest challenge of his career
Tusk voted in as PM, expected to attend EU summit this week
The poisoned legacy of Poland's PiS for Tusk — pension reform
The Law & Justice party's cultural policies were a broader campaign to advance a nationalist, Catholic discourse, centred on traditional gender roles, patriarchal family values, and the glorification of the Polish state (Photo: Marta Frej)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyOpinion

Author Bio

Sanjay Sethi is the co-executive director and co-founder of Artistic Freedom Initiative (AFI), overseeing coordination of its advocacy programs and legal services in Europe and the United States. Johanna Bankston is the AFI’s senior officer, human rights research and policy, specialising in global issues on freedom of artistic expression and cultural rights.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections