Repairing the arts in Poland after eight years of PiS

With Donald Tusk as Poland's new prime minister, there is considerable hope in Europe that the centrist leader will reorient the government towards respecting democratic values and fundamental human rights. This optimism is particularly high in Poland's arts and cultural community, which has been undermined by the far-right Law and Justice Party's (PiS) eight-year campaign to control the types of art that can be displayed in museums, broadcast on the airwaves, or staged in the theatre.
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Sanjay Sethi is the co-executive director and co-founder of Artistic Freedom Initiative (AFI), overseeing coordination of its advocacy programs and legal services in Europe and the United States. Johanna Bankston is the AFI’s senior officer, human rights research and policy, specialising in global issues on freedom of artistic expression and cultural rights.
Sanjay Sethi is the co-executive director and co-founder of Artistic Freedom Initiative (AFI), overseeing coordination of its advocacy programs and legal services in Europe and the United States. Johanna Bankston is the AFI’s senior officer, human rights research and policy, specialising in global issues on freedom of artistic expression and cultural rights.