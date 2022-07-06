EU readies for 'complete Russian gas cut-off', von der Leyen says

The European Union must be prepared for further disruptions of gas flows and a potential "complete cut-off of Russian gas," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told MEPs on Wednesday (8 July) in Strasbourg.
Overall, 12 member states are directly affected by gas-flow reductions and disruptions — prompting the bloc to prepare an emergency plan to secure enough gas supplies for next winter.
"If the worst comes to worst, then we have to be prepared," she warned.<...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.