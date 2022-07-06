Ad
'If the worst comes to worst, then we have to be prepared', Ursula von der Leyen warned (Photo: European Parliament)

EU readies for 'complete Russian gas cut-off', von der Leyen says

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Strasbourg,

The European Union must be prepared for further disruptions of gas flows and a potential "complete cut-off of Russian gas," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told MEPs on Wednesday (8 July) in Strasbourg.

Overall, 12 member states are directly affected by gas-flow reductions and disruptions — prompting the bloc to prepare an emergency plan to secure enough gas supplies for next winter.

"If the worst comes to worst, then we have to be prepared," she warned.

