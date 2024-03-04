Ad
euobserver
Less than 32,000 Ukrainians found refuge in Hungary (as of August 2023) - far fewer than in neighbouring countries, such as Poland which took 977,000 (Photo: International Organization for Migration)

Feature

Hungary's Ukrainian refugees in two minds as relations sour

EU Political
Ukraine
by Lili Rutai, Budapest/London,
Less than 32,000 Ukrainians found refuge in Hungary (as of August 2023) - far fewer than in neighbouring countries, such as Poland which took 977,000 (Photo: International Organization for Migration)

Ukrainian refugees are struggling to accommodate the kindness of individual Hungarians with the nationalist government's pro-Russia rhetoric.

Far fewer refugees settled in Hungary than in other neighbouring states in the first place — is the relationship starting to sour?

Refugee organisations themselves, however, argue national politics has little to do with the quality of life of Ukrainians, and urge the Ukrainians in Hungary to reconsider, despite the difficulties.

"Uk...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalUkraineFeature

Author Bio

Lili Rutai is a London-based journalist from Budapest focused on humanitarian issues, international politics and central eastern Europe.

Related articles

EU reaches rapid deal on Ukraine aid after Orbán folds
Thank Poles, not government, for Ukraine refugee welcome
EU agrees Ukraine accession talks as Orbán leaves room
Orbán emerges claiming victory — while EU delivers Ukraine aid
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections