Tobacco giant initiates EU court challenge

Tobacco giant Philip Morris International (PMI) wants to challenge new EU rules on tobacco to see if it can get the stricter labelling requirements changed.

The Marlboro manufacturer on Friday (27 June) said the EU’s new tobacco products directive “appears to ban truthful and non-misleading claims on the packaging of tobacco products”.

“PMI intends to seek review of whether this ban respects the fundamental rights of consumers to information about the products they are choosing,” ...