Herman Van Rompuy: "The central narrative is that we want to keep our democracies, our societies, and our economies as open as possible". (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EPP pushes for multi-speed Europe

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

With three EU institution presidents and a German chancellor in its ranks, the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) wants to weigh in on the current thinking about the future of the EU.

The EPP presented on Tuesday (7 March) the strategy it will adopt at its congress towards the end of the month in Malta.

"The central narrative is that we want to keep our democracies, our societies, and our economies as open as possible," Herman Van Rompuy, who authored the report with Elmar...

