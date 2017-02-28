Ad
euobserver
EU ombudsman Emily O'Reilly and ex-president of the European Commission, Jose Manuel Barroso, in 2014. (Photo: European Parliament)

Barroso bank job to face fresh EU scrutiny

EU Political
by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

EU ombudsman Emily O'Reilly has launched an inquiry into the European Commission's handling of its former president's appointment to Goldman Sachs bank.

She launched the probe on Tuesday (28 February) after a petition by Commission staff urged the current chief, Jean-Claude Juncker to take "exemplary measures" against his predecessor, Jose Manuel Barroso.

The petition, signed by 152,000, said Barroso’s decision to join the bank, which played dirty tricks in EU bank and sovereign...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Barrosogate and the revolt of public opinion
Barroso rejects 'discriminatory' criticism
Barroso cleared on 'image of greed' bank job
Barrosogate: What next?
EU ombudsman Emily O'Reilly and ex-president of the European Commission, Jose Manuel Barroso, in 2014. (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections