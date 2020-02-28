Ad
The World Health Organization continues to believe that the virus 'has pandemic potential' as it has recently spread to 50 different countries worldwide, including 19 in Europe (Photo: johnnyalive)

EU experts: closing borders 'ineffective' for coronavirus

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

EU experts said on Thursday (27 February) that refusing entry to an EU country of people with coronavirus symptoms would be counter-productive and "ineffective" to prevent the spread of the virus.

"Refusal of entry is not considered an appropriate preventive measure as the virus would spread further" since those potential patients would keep moving in the region without being treated, EU sources said.

Instead, the experts advised having "systematic" checks for all those arriving,...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

