Bratislava: Nice weather on Saturday did not help much, Sefcovic said (Photo: Victor van Werkhooven)

Turnout up in Slovakia, with pro-EU liberals scoring high

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU election turnout has jumped up in Slovakia, where liberals did well on Saturday (25 May). But nationalists also scored highly in Slovakia and Latvia, leaks indicate.

The turnout rate hit 20 percent in Slovakia according to unofficial surveys by the aktuality.sk news website, compared to 13 percent last time around in 2014, 20 percent in 2009, and 17 percent in 2004 when Slovakia joined the EU.

The latest figure could still see Slovakia keep its unenvied place as the worst in ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

