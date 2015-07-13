Ad
Signs of fatigue after all-night, sometimes bitter talks (Photo: bru)

'Provocative' Germany pushed Greece talks to the edge

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

After 16 hours of negotiations, talks between euro leaders on Greece are still ongoing with Germany's tough stance throughout the weekend making the negotiations difficult and sometimes highly contentious.

"Humiliating a European partner after Greece has given up on just about everything is unthinkable”, Italy's prime minister Matteo Renzi was quoted as saying Sunday.

"To Germany I say: enough is enough”.

On Sunday (12 July), it was Germany who insisted that the line "Greec...

