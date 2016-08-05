Interns raise their voices against unpaid EU positions

In Brussels, the unthinkable in our supposedly modern societies – unpaid labour – has become the new normal.
Brussels Intern NGO, B!NGO, estimates more than 8,000 young people undertake internships in Brussels’s so-called 'EU bubble' every year. Nearly half of these internships are unpaid, though much of the work done by interns is often worth more than the minimum wage.
In parallel, each EU institution offers their own highly prestigious selective internship schemes, which provi...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
