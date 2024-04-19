Ad
Jarosław Kaczynski and his Law & Justice (PiS) will be fielding a strongly eurosceptic set of candidates, which is very much in tune with Kaczynski’s underlying sovereignist stance (Photo: ois.org.pl)

Polish local election results bode well for a PiS revival at June's European elections

by KRZYSZTOF BOBINSKI, Warsaw,

Poland’s unprecedented election marathon marches on, with its four nationwide elections over 24 months (beginning last October, when the ruling populist Law and Justice (PiS) was unseated by a pro-democratic coalition led by Donald Tusk, the former European Council president).

Last weekend saw voting in the final stage of local elections seeing a draw be...

Krzysztof Bobinski is a board member of the Society of Journalists, in Warsaw, an independent NGO. He was the Financial Times correspondent in Warsaw from 1976 to 2000. He worked at the Polish Institute of Foreign Affairs (PISM) and was co-chair of the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum.

