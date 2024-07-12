Ad
euobserver
Meetings at the EU Council in Brussels are to continue as normal (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Hungary shrugs off Nordic boycott of EU presidency meetings

Nordics
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman,

Hungary has called for "sincere cooperation", after a Nordic-led mini-boycott of upcoming meetings over Budapest's abuse of EU presidency norms.

"Member states and institutions are free to decide whether they want to take part in finding common solutions [to Europe's challenges] ... participants are also free to decide the level of their representation," said ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
NordicsEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Hungary's pseudo-EU diplomacy renews talk of sanctions
Hungary defends Ukraine 'anti-war action plan' and civil society funding probes
Orbán’s Patriots become third-largest group in European Parliament
Meetings at the EU Council in Brussels are to continue as normal (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

NordicsEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections