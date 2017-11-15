MEPs put 'Article 7' against Poland on launch pad

MEPs prepared on Wednesday (15 November) the first step towards a sanctions procedure against Poland over concerns regarding the nationalist government's clampdown on the independence of the judiciary and breach of fundamental EU values.

In a resolution adopted by 438 to 152 votes, with 71 abstentions, the lawmakers condemned the "serious violations" of the rule of law in the country and said that the so-called Article 7 procedure should be launched by member states.

Just like a s...