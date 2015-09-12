Hard-left Corbyn wins Labour vote in UK

Jeremy Corbyn, the new Labour leader, criticised austerity and urged Europe to do more for refugees in his victory speech.
The hard-left politician won by a landslide 59 percent in a party vote on Saturday (12 September).
He replaces Ed Miliband, a centrist, who stepped down after losing national elections to the centre-right Tory party in May.
Corbyn told the Labour conference the Tories “used” the 2008 financial crisis “to impose a terrible burden on the poorest people ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
