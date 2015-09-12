Hard-left Corbyn wins Labour vote in UK

Jeremy Corbyn, the new Labour leader, criticised austerity and urged Europe to do more for refugees in his victory speech.

The hard-left politician won by a landslide 59 percent in a party vote on Saturday (12 September).

He replaces Ed Miliband, a centrist, who stepped down after losing national elections to the centre-right Tory party in May.

Corbyn told the Labour conference the Tories “used” the 2008 financial crisis “to impose a terrible burden on the poorest people ...