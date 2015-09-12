Ad
euobserver
Corbyn (c) at anti-Gaza war rally last year (Photo: The Weekly Bull)

Hard-left Corbyn wins Labour vote in UK

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Jeremy Corbyn, the new Labour leader, criticised austerity and urged Europe to do more for refugees in his victory speech.

The hard-left politician won by a landslide 59 percent in a party vote on Saturday (12 September).

He replaces Ed Miliband, a centrist, who stepped down after losing national elections to the centre-right Tory party in May.

Corbyn told the Labour conference the Tories “used” the 2008 financial crisis “to impose a terrible burden on the poorest people ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Labour rules out EU referendum without new treaty
Corbyn victory could split main UK parties
Corbyn (c) at anti-Gaza war rally last year (Photo: The Weekly Bull)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections