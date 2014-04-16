Regional unemployment highest in Spain

Over two-dozen regions throughout the Union have an unemployment rate twice the EU average.
The data, published on Wednesday (16 April), by the EU’s statistical office Eurostat, says the jobless rate in 27 regions in 2013 was higher than 21.6 percent.
Thirteen are found in Spain, 10 in Greece, three in the French Overseas Departments, and one in Italy.
Five of the worst affected are found in Spain alone.
At 36.3 percent, Spain’s Andalucia tops the overall unemployment...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
