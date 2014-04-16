Ad
euobserver
The resolution mechanism aims to ensure that banks don't use public money for their rescue (Photo: Images_of_Money)

EU parliament gives final nod to banking union

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

MEPs on Tuesday (15 April) overwhelmingly approved the creation of a new authority and fund for failing banks – a missing element to the so-called banking union aimed at minimising the public cost of future financial crises.

The final vote on the creation of a €55 billion fund financed by the banks themselves passed with 570 MEPs in favour, 88 against and 13 abstentions, while new rules in cases where public money needs to be used for winding down banks also gathered a similar majority:...

Green Economy

