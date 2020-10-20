EU money used by neo-Nazi to promote Holocaust denial

European Parliament funds were used to promote Holocaust-deniers, in a series of newsletters published by a German neo-Nazi jailed for hate crimes.
W+B Medien Nordland Verlag, a small mail-order firm managed by militant neo-Nazi Thorsten Heise, received some €35,000 of European Parliament money in 2018.
Heise's criminal record includes the attempted murder of a Lebanese refugee, appearing in uniform at a Rudolf Hess Memorial March, distribution of CDs to incite hatred against mino...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
