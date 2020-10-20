EU money used by neo-Nazi to promote Holocaust denial

European Parliament funds were used to promote Holocaust-deniers, in a series of newsletters published by a German neo-Nazi jailed for hate crimes.

W+B Medien Nordland Verlag, a small mail-order firm managed by militant neo-Nazi Thorsten Heise, received some €35,000 of European Parliament money in 2018.

Heise's criminal record includes the attempted murder of a Lebanese refugee, appearing in uniform at a Rudolf Hess Memorial March, distribution of CDs to incite hatred against mino...