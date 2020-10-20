Ad
euobserver
Buchenwald concentration camp near Weimar, Germany. The newsletters promoted an event at a nearby manorhouse, owned by Holocaust-denier Ursula Haverbeck (Photo: Wikipedia)

Investigation

EU money used by neo-Nazi to promote Holocaust denial

Investigations
EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

European Parliament funds were used to promote Holocaust-deniers, in a series of newsletters published by a German neo-Nazi jailed for hate crimes.

W+B Medien Nordland Verlag, a small mail-order firm managed by militant neo-Nazi Thorsten Heise, received some €35,000 of European Parliament money in 2018.

Heise's criminal record includes the attempted murder of a Lebanese refugee, appearing in uniform at a Rudolf Hess Memorial March, distribution of CDs to incite hatred against mino...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
InvestigationsEU PoliticalInvestigation

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

European Jews call for 'united front' after German attack
Court verdict sees sun set on Greece's Golden Dawn
Far right using pandemic to win friends in Germany
Buchenwald concentration camp near Weimar, Germany. The newsletters promoted an event at a nearby manorhouse, owned by Holocaust-denier Ursula Haverbeck (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

InvestigationsEU PoliticalInvestigation

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections