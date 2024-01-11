Ad
euobserver
Questions about EU elections, support for Ukraine, the Gaza war, pre-enlargement reforms, the green agenda, and austerity are expected to dominate the agenda in 2024 (Photo: AI-generated image with Bing's Image Creator)

Feature

Ten dilemmas for the EU in 2024

EU Political
EU Elections
by EUobserver, Brussels,
Questions about EU elections, support for Ukraine, the Gaza war, pre-enlargement reforms, the green agenda, and austerity are expected to dominate the agenda in 2024 (Photo: AI-generated image with Bing's Image Creator)

This will be a decisive year. Elections will take place in over 50 nations around the world — but what, specifically, lies ahead for Europe, and the EU?

The upcoming European Parliament elections will be a make-or-break moment, as the composition of the next parliament and its MEPs will determine the future of key policy initiatives. In 2024, decisions (or the lack thereof) will significantly shape the trajectory of the EU — both domestically and internationally. Questions about social...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalEU ElectionsFeature

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

EUobserver in 2024: a year to watch out for
'A prosperous New Year'? EU heads for austerity in 2024
Can Green Deal survive the 2024 European election?
How will the Ukraine/Russia war pan out in 2024?
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections