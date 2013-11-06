Ad
Corporate interests dominate special expert groups set up to advise the European Commission (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Corporate interest dominates EU 'expert groups,' transparency NGO says

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

People with close connections to top banks implicated in the financial crisis are said to have helped steer the European Commission’s response to the economic meltdown.

“One of the key responses to the crisis, key drivers in shaping the commission’s response to the crisis is the De Larosiere expert group,” Pascoe Sabido of the Brussels-based pro-transparency network, Alter-EU, told reporters on Wednesday (6 November).

The De Larosiere group, now disbanded, was named after its chai...

