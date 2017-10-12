Ad
The Volkswagen 'dieselgate' affair highlighted the different protections for US and EU customers. (Photo: Dave Pinter)

Consumers, MEPs want better redress after dieselgate

by Caterina Tani, Brussels,

The European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) and 38 MEPs wrote a letter to European Commission president Jean Claude Juncker on Wednesday (11 October), asking for binding legislation on collective redress to protect European consumers. \n \nThe measure would provide consumers "with a tool to claim the right to get compensation when a company's actions lead to a mass damage," said Monique Goyens, BEUC's director general.\n \nThe issue emerged in the aftermath of the dieselgate scandal, when Germa...

