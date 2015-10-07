Ad
'Stop TTIP' activists handed over a petition with over 3 million signatures to the European Commission (Photo: Eszter Zalan)

'Stop TTIP' activists hand EU 3mn signatures

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Activists opposing the EU’s free trade agreements with the US and Canada symbolically handed over more than 3 million signatures to European Commission officials on Wednesday (7 October), in support of an initiative to stop negotiations.

Organisers of the 'Stop TTIP' campaign said that with the help of 500 organisations, they had collected 3,263,920 signatures from 23 member states in the space of a year, three times more than the official benchmark and surpassing the seven-country quor...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

