Ad
euobserver
French president Macron (r) said he hoped to continue 'vital cooperation' with Germany. (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU hopes German elections lead to 'better Europe'

EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

French president Emmanuel Macron congratulated German chancellor Angela Merkel on her likely re-election on Sunday (24 September), signalling his wish for a strong Franco-German engine to push forward EU integration.

"We shall continue our essential cooperation for Europe and our respective countries," Macron said in a tweet.

The French leader is due to hold a speech about EU integration on Tuesday (26 September). A coalition with the liberal FDP party could make Merkel less open...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

The Merkelisation of Europe
Merkel-Macron: An EU motor in the making
German election: More of the same for EU?
Merkel survives election 'earthquake'
French president Macron (r) said he hoped to continue 'vital cooperation' with Germany. (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections