EU hopes German elections lead to 'better Europe'

French president Emmanuel Macron congratulated German chancellor Angela Merkel on her likely re-election on Sunday (24 September), signalling his wish for a strong Franco-German engine to push forward EU integration.

"We shall continue our essential cooperation for Europe and our respective countries," Macron said in a tweet.

The French leader is due to hold a speech about EU integration on Tuesday (26 September). A coalition with the liberal FDP party could make Merkel less open...