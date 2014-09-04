Ad
Belgium and Romania provided the last pieces in the nominee puzzle (Photo: PictureWendy)

Names list for new EU commission complete

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The list of proposed new EU commissioners is now complete, with enough women for the European Parliament to approve the 28-strong team led by Jean-Claude Juncker.

With Romania finally deciding on Thursday (4 September) to send Socialist MEP Corina Cretu to meet Juncker for the commissioner post, the count of female commissioners was raised to nine, the minimum required by MEPs.

Cretu, 47, is a former presidential spokeswoman who made headlines last year when the email account of f...

