Tobacco lobbying derails MEP vote

Intense tobacco lobbying in Brussels may have derailed a key vote among Euro-deputies to restrict the sale and distribution of the product.

Deputies were set to vote on a tobacco products directive this week in a wider effort to reduce the number of tobacco-related deaths.

Some 700,000 people in the EU die from tobacco-related illnesses every year.

But documents revealed by UK weekly the Observer on Sunday (8 September) say tobacco giant Philip Morris hired 161 people to c...