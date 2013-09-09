Tobacco lobbying derails MEP vote

Intense tobacco lobbying in Brussels may have derailed a key vote among Euro-deputies to restrict the sale and distribution of the product.
Deputies were set to vote on a tobacco products directive this week in a wider effort to reduce the number of tobacco-related deaths.
Some 700,000 people in the EU die from tobacco-related illnesses every year.
But documents revealed by UK weekly the Observer on Sunday (8 September) say tobacco giant Philip Morris hired 161 people to c...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
