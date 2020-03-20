How Hungary's Orban blamed migrants for coronavirus

It feels like a lazy Sunday morning in August. Streets are deserted in Budapest; public transport runs with a handful of passengers. Children and dogs are playing in parks. Just some homeless people hang around in groups, smoking and chatting undisturbed.

People look suspiciously at each other and practice "social distancing": no handshakes or kisses. Surprisingly disciplined, they are queueing up in front of the pharmacies, where only as many people can enter as there are counters.