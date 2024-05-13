Ad
'I had to smuggle my [non-binary] flag in because Eurovision said no, and I did it anyway. I hope other people did that too,' said Nemo, the 26-year old contest winner from Switzerland. (Photo: Sarah Louise Bennet / EBU)

Eurovision to review flag policy ahead of next year's contest

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) says the Eurovision flag policy will be reviewed ahead of next year's song contest in Switzerland.

The statement on Monday (13 May) follows criticism that members of the audience were not allowed to wave the EU flag during the five-day televised pageant in the Swedish city of Malmö.

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

