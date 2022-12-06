Ad
euobserver
Borrell is drawing a pension from an EU parliament fund that may require a taxpayer bailout (Photo: European Commission)

Exclusive

Borrell gets pension from MEP fund set for taxpayer bailout

Investigations
EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief, is currently drawing a pension from a European Parliament fund that is some €400m in debt and may require a taxpayer bailout at a time when inflation and high energy costs are hitting many Europeans.

The 75-year old socialist is entitled to the pension payouts, which come on-top of his monthly take-home salary of well over €20,000, not including benefits.

"Yes. HRVP [his official title, EU high representative for foreign affairs and se...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
InvestigationsEU PoliticalExclusive

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Canete gets EU parliament pension while still commissioner
EU taxpayers risk bailing out MEP pension scheme
How Europe's pension funds are gambling with food prices
A ticking time bomb: Europe's self-employed pensions
Borrell is drawing a pension from an EU parliament fund that may require a taxpayer bailout (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

InvestigationsEU PoliticalExclusive

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections