Borrell gets pension from MEP fund set for taxpayer bailout

Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief, is currently drawing a pension from a European Parliament fund that is some €400m in debt and may require a taxpayer bailout at a time when inflation and high energy costs are hitting many Europeans.

The 75-year old socialist is entitled to the pension payouts, which come on-top of his monthly take-home salary of well over €20,000, not including benefits.

"Yes. HRVP [his official title, EU high representative for foreign affairs and se...