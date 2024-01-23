Amazon snubs EU hearing on warehouse work conditions

Online retailing giant Amazon refused to send a representative to a European Parliament hearing on Tuesday (23 January) on working conditions in its mega-warehouses.
The hearing was held following concerns raised by workers and trade unions in Germany and Poland.
But the US giant decided not to send anyone to represent them, prompting immediate and widespread criticism from MEPs.
"Amazon has completely ignored a...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.