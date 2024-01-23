Ad
euobserver
Amazon warehouse workers in Poland earn less than €6 per hour before tax (Photo: Bärbel Miemietz)

Amazon snubs EU hearing on warehouse work conditions

by Paula Soler, Brussels,

Online retailing giant Amazon refused to send a representative to a European Parliament hearing on Tuesday (23 January) on working conditions in its mega-warehouses.

The hearing was held following concerns raised by workers and trade unions in Germany and Poland.

But the US giant decided not to send anyone to represent them, prompting immediate and widespread criticism from MEPs.

"Amazon has completely ignored a...

